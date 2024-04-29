Hexagon | NovAtel upgrades GNSS resilience and integrity technology

Hexagon | NovAtel has launched the NovAtel Application Suite Version 2.0, now including GNSS Resilience and Integrity Technology (GRIT). The GRIT Monitor application allows users to observe radio frequency (RF) interference through a comprehensive dashboard to make informed decisions to maintain robust positioning.

GRIT is RF interference detection and mitigation technology available on all OEM7 GNSS receiver products, including individual cards and enclosures such as smart antennas, PwrPak and MarinePak.

GRIT Monitor is a RF interference software visualization tool to offer a real-time, at-a-glance interface of all relevant data in a single dashboard view.

It includes positioning and device status overviews to serve as a mitigation assistant that indicates whether interference is detected. It features an interactive spectrum viewer, which shows all constellations and frequency bands (spectrum and waterfall), and a signal matrix indicating the signal quality and interference status by frequency band and constellation.

The updated suite also introduces improvements to user interface, firmware compatibility and extends support to include MarinePak among other enhancements. The Manage application, previously known as Setup and Monitor, now supports satellite tracking for L-Band and SBAS and offers a global map view of connected receivers.

Version 2.0 of the NovAtel Application Suite is designed to assist users in maintaining accurate GNSS positioning by quickly identifying and responding to RF interference. This update is targeted at industries that require precise location data, such as aerial mapping, agriculture and autonomous vehicle navigation.

To access the new GRIT Monitor application, download NovAtel Application Suite Version 2.0 at https://bit.ly/3weNXbi.