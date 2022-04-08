Hexagon helps Ghana utility modernize electricity distribution

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division successfully deployed an advanced utility geographic enterprise asset management (EAM) system for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The smart EAM, featuring Hexagon’s G/Technology, will allow ECG to plan, manage and efficiently operate its distribution network to meet the growing needs of 4.5 million customers.

The enterprise system from Hexagon unifies data from a variety of geographic information systems (GIS), enabling bi-directional data flow with other systems based on the Common Information Model (CIM) standard. The system enhances ECG’s ability to geographically reference and manage assets with integrated tools for data surveying, capture and maintenance and network planning and calculation.

Mobile capabilities enable efficient inspections and maintenance, while a web portal assists employees with locating assets, reviewing the network and more. Migrating to Hexagon’s system will increase process efficiency and reduce asset-management costs by harmonizing systems, validating existing data and capturing missing data.

“The utility GIS is the critical component that fuels innovation in the utility,” said Keli Gadzekpo, board chairman of ECG. “This project is the foundation and the first step to modernizing ECG operations. It is the platform for digitization of electrical network assets, a prerequisite for bringing efficiency in the wire business.”

Part of ECG’s Modernizing Utility Operations Activity, the project was commissioned by Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Ghana, on behalf of the Government of Ghana’s Millennium Challenge Account Entity Program and funded by the U.S. government.

“We are exceedingly grateful to Hexagon for working tirelessly to deliver this innovative product,” said Julius K. Kpekpena, Ag CEO and COO, Millennium Development Authority. “The technology sets Ghana’s biggest electric distribution utility on the path to modernizing its operations. The GIS is the foundation for modern tools to help ECG plan its networks, reduce losses, collect revenues and serve customers more efficiently.”

The project included procurement and installation of system software, server hardware, mobile field units and services for data migration by Hexagon, field validation of assets by PDSA Ghana (part of Hexagon), and production of aerial imagery by ILV Wagner using Hexagon’s Leica Geosystems surveying and airborne imaging technologies.

“Reliable electricity requires accurate data and tools to plan, design and manage networks, which can also reduce overall maintenance costs,” said Maximillian Weber, senior vice president, Global Utilities & Communications, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “We are proud to support Electricity Company of Ghana in delivering quality service to its customers.”