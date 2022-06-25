Harxon releases high-precision GNSS antenna

Harxon has launched a high-precision GNSS antenna, the HX-CSX633A. The HX-CSX633A has an upgraded architecture for more durable use and more flexible installations, making it suitable for agricultural vehicles, small robots and surveying applications.

The HX-CSX633A features a durable, future-proof design with an IP67 waterproof housing. It meets MIL-STD-810-H for vibration and shock, increasing robustness for use under high-vibration conditions. The HX-CSX633A supports flexible installations including magnetic mount, screw mount and pole mount. Consequently, integrators can be confident this powerful antenna can be used in system designs for years to come, the company said.

The HX-CSX633A is fully functional, powerful and stable. The phase center remains constant with a multi-point feeding design. The ability to receive low-elevation signals with high gain and wide beamwidth makes it suitable for tracking visible satellites in tough environments, Harxon said.

The antenna’s low-noise amplification (LNA) features excellent out-of-band rejection, which can suppress electromagnetic interference and prevent disconnection when receivers are operated in complex electromagnetic environments.

Key Features of the HX-CSX633A: