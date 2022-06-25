Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Harxon releases high-precision GNSS antenna

June 25, 2022  - By

Harxon has launched a high-precision GNSS antenna, the HX-CSX633A. The HX-CSX633A has an upgraded architecture for more durable use and more flexible installations, making it suitable for agricultural vehicles, small robots and surveying applications.

Photo: Harxon

Photo: Harxon

The HX-CSX633A features a durable, future-proof design with an IP67 waterproof housing. It meets MIL-STD-810-H for vibration and shock, increasing robustness for use under high-vibration conditions. The HX-CSX633A supports flexible installations including magnetic mount, screw mount and pole mount. Consequently, integrators can be confident this powerful antenna can be used in system designs for years to come, the company said.

The HX-CSX633A is fully functional, powerful and stable. The phase center remains constant with a multi-point feeding design. The ability to receive low-elevation signals with high gain and wide beamwidth makes it suitable for tracking visible satellites in tough environments, Harxon said.

The antenna’s low-noise amplification (LNA) features excellent out-of-band rejection, which can suppress electromagnetic interference and prevent disconnection when receivers are operated in complex electromagnetic environments.

Key Features of the HX-CSX633A:

  • supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS signal reception
  • stable phase center guarantees positioning accuracy within the millimeter-level
  • strong anti-interference ability to endure challenging operating environments
  • ruggedized housing, flexible installation options, IP67 waterproof rating.
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Latest News, OEM, Product Showcase, Survey

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.