Harxon releases helix antenna series

May 10, 2023  - By

 

The HX-CUX012A, HX-CUX005A, HX-CH7609A and HX-CHX600A antennas at Harxon's XPONENTIAL 2023 booth.

Harxon has added to its helix antenna family with a series of four devices that are suitable for unmanned system applications.

HX-CUX012A is designed with extremely low profile, making it suitable for integration into UAVs, surveying and monitoring devices. It reduces the overall weight of applications, enables multipath mitigation and more.

HX-CUX005A is a solution for integrated helix antenna applications. It is designed with the integration of a GNSS antenna and Bluetooth/WiFi antenna, enabling communication and navigation without mutual interference.

HX-CH7609A is a low profile and small size housed helix antenna. It has comprehensive GNSS support including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, as well as L-band correction services. HX-CH7609A features centimeter phase center repeatability and high gain at a low elevation. With signal filtering and multipath rejection, it provides reliable and stable GNSS signals.  

HX-CHX600A is a high-performance helix antenna that receives GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, GLONASS, as well as L-band signals. With 4.2 dBi high gain, it provides suitable tracking performance at a low elevation angle. Its low noise figure design reduces transmission interference and improves signal quality. 

 

