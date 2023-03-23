Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


GNSS Almanac: Key stats on GNSS constellations

March 23, 2023  - By
Image: vasilypetkov/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

In our October 2021 issue, we celebrated the availability of four global navigation satellite system (GNSS) constellations. Below is the status (as of Feb. 23, 2023) of these four GNSS and their two regional cousins.

Many thanks to Mohamed Tamazin, Ph.D., Senior GNSS Architect for GNSS Simulation with Orolia — a Safran Electronics & Defense company, who provided or confirmed these data. While the data on GPS and Galileo are easily accessible, those for the other constellations are difficult, in some cases very difficult, to find.

— Matteo Luccio, Editor-in-Chief

GNSS Almanac chart 2023

