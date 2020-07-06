Geneq offers F100 integrated receiver with multi-touch screen

Geneq Inc.’s new F100 GNSS receiver, an upgrade to the F90, is designed to meet surveyors’ demands for high field performance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

The F100 tracks multiple constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou) and can maximize the acquisition and tracking process with all-in-view GNSS frequencies.

Another important feature from the F100 is the 1.45-inch color LCD display with a multi-touch capacitive screen. It has 32GB of internal memory. Its integrated second-generation web user interface control is compatible with all devices and all browsers.

Providing maximum performance for accuracy and real-time measurements, F100 also supports real-time kinematic (RTK) correction services, including the RTX service that can get centimeter-level accuracy without a base station. The F100, with its advanced technology, ensures high performance even in difficult environments such as under heavy canopy.

The F100 has an excellent combination of GNSS, 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antenna. The innovative F100 has a built-in 5-watt radio that enables an effective baseline of 10 kilometers.

Its shorter charging time and a battery of 13600-mAh capacity enable long hours in the field. Even with its magnesium alloy casing, F100 weighs only 1.5 kg and measures 154 x 154 x 76 millimeters. Mobile field workers will find in this feature an ally to their surveying productivity.

With its integrated high-sensitive E-bubble and new tilt survey algorithm, the F100 becomes a calibration-free GNSS receiver. Immune to magnetic disturbance and free from limitation of tilt angles, the F100 can be used to measure unreachable points.