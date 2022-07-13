Fugro to design USV Blue Prism for geophysical surveys

Fugro has signed a contract with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the naval design of Blue Prism, Fugro’s next generation of unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

Engineered for both coastal and offshore operations, the Blue Prism will combine an ultra-low carbon footprint with high-quality data collection, weather resilience and endurance characteristics, Fugro explained in a press release.

Available in 2023, Fugro’s Blue Prism will acquire high-accuracy bathymetry and sub-bottom data using hull-mounted sensors, while also having the ability to tow multiple geophysical sensors. It will also be capable of beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations.

Together with Fugro’s smart data-management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience.

“To re-think the design and layout of a vessel without a crew is a dream come true for a naval architect,” said Perry van Oossanen, managing director and naval architect at Van Oossanen Naval Architects. “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting project in which the best techniques in Dutch ship building are combined in this new uncrewed ultra-efficient vessel.”

“The collaboration between Kooiman and Van Oossanen has already led to innovative solutions, and we are pleased to be able to help Fugro take the next step in uncrewed vessels,” said Maarten Kooiman, director of Kooiman Engineering.