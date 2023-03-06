From editor to editor: Thank you Tracy!
Tracy Cozzens has helped to run GPS World for more than 17 years—first as Managing Editor and then, since June 2019, as Senior Editor. She has covered everything under the sun pertaining to GNSS, always providing readers real-time and fascinating news. She has also maintained the website, helped with print magazine production, and performed many other tasks. Now, Tracy is retiring and handing the reigns over to our new Managing Editor, Maddie Saines. Tracy has worked diligently to pass on her knowledge and enthusiasm to ensure the ongoing success of this publication.
Her ideas, angles, journalistic experience and passion will be dearly missed. GPS World’s staff wishes Tracy a wonderful and relaxing retirement!
TRACY’S TOP 17
One of her recent stories with the greatest number of hits for each of her 17 years with GPS World:
- 2016.03.08, Managing editor reflects on a decade with GPS World
- 2016.05.16, Is reliance on GPS making us lose our mapping minds?
- 2016.07.07, Using GPS, Pokémon GO takes on the world
- 2018.07.09, Using GPS to disprove flat Earth theories
- 2019.04.15, 3D mapping of Notre Dame will help restoration
- 2019.06.21, GPS monitoring and crimes that shouldn’t have happened
- 2019.09.09, Change + Commitment = Progress
- 2020.01.13, Visualizing the Australian bushfires through satellites and maps
- 2020.03.06, China fights coronavirus with delivery drones
- 2020.03.26, Pandemic drones to monitor, detect those with COVID-19
- 2020.03.26, 19 countries track mobile location to fight COVID-19
- 2021.07.28, Mapping Marvel: Lost cities found
- 2021.11.29, Russia issues threat to GPS satellites
- 2022.02.17, Russia expected to ditch GLONASS for Loran in Ukraine invasion
- 2022.03.06, Ukraine hackers target GLONASS for cyberattacks
- 2022.04.28, Mapping Marvel: Ukraine war moment by moment
- 2023.01.26, Mapping Marvel: Off the Beaten Path
