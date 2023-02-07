Free RTK network provided for college students

AlphaRTK has signed agreements with Rutgers University, West Chester University and Warren County Community College to provide free access to its GNSS correction network for students and faculty.

The AlphaRTK network — an affordable RTK subscription network that supports four constellations — launched in 2021 and is available for use in New Jersey as well as both the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas.

All institutions perform geospatial research and instruction. Having access to the AlphaRTK network is a powerful resource and will enhance the performance of modern geospatial data collection, the company said.

Warren County Community College specializes in precision agriculture using drones. The AlphaRTK network will provide its fleet with centimeter-level accuracy, advancing analytical capabilities. Rutgers University plans to advance turf farm research, and West Chester University aims to use the network for a geophysics course, among more geospatial research.

AlphaRTK records raw RINEX data that can be used for post-processing workflows, such as with post-processed kinematic drones. Additionally, in southern New Jersey where wireless coverage is weak, Alpha RTK has added ultra-high frequency radio transmitters to broadcast real-time data wirelessly.