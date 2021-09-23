Fed Supernova event brings together DOD and industry

Multiple leaders and technology experts from U.S. Army Futures Command are scheduled to speak at Fed Supernova 2021, an innovative defense technology conference that will take place online and at Austin’s Capital Factory from Sept. 28 to 29.

Representatives from the command’s Army Applications Laboratory, Army Research Laboratory, Army Software Factory, Futures and Concepts Center, 75th Innovation Command and Austin-based headquarters will share insights on topics ranging from Joint Force software development initiatives to Army efforts to foster strategic industry partnerships that help bring promising new solutions to scale.

“Army Futures Command is dedicated to continuous innovation and broad collaboration. Events like Fed Supernova offer a unique opportunity for us to highlight recent wins while preparing for what’s next in the tech innovation space,” said Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd III, AFC deputy commanding general for Acquisitions and Systems and Chief Innovation Officer, who is scheduled to speak at the event.

A full list of scheduled speakers is available on the Fed Supernova website.