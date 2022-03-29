eSurvey provides GNSS receivers, rugged handhelds

eSurvey is a specialized manufacturer of GNSS receivers and rugged handheld collectors founded in 2018 and part of the UniStrong Group. Based in Shanghai, eSurvey is serving OEM and survey companies throughout North America, as well as many other countries.

“We deliver our products to more than 50 countries, but we are relatively unknown in North America, where we are looking to develop long-term partnerships,” said Jorge Visoso, International Sales Manager. He said the company is prepared to furnish demonstrations to any interested party.

The name “eSurvey” was inspired by the philosophy of making the surveying job easier by using the best technologies, according to Visoso. eSurvey also aspires to be the confluence between high value and affordable cost.

As the international brand of the UniStrong products, eSurvey leverages the resources and the expertise of a family of companies with many years of accumulated experience. One strength of the company lies in its significant research and development advantages.

In contrast to many competitors that only supply receivers, eSurvey has a footprint in the entire value chain and is one of the few manufacturers with its own boards and chips, which translate to a more stable supply and reliable quality, Visoso said.

The company’s portfolio of GNSS receivers is highly diversified. Several models have been highly successful in South Korea and Poland, where the brand has become well known over the past years.

The most advanced and comprehensive eSurvey receiver is the E800 model, a multi-constellation and multi-frequency receiver with a micro-electromechanical (MEMS) dynamic tilt system and a 5-watt internal radio. Various engines available for this and other receiver models.

eSurvey also offers its own surveying and mapping software, SurPad4.2. SurPad4.2 provides multiple operation and communication systems, has MAP and CAD functions, and has a coordinate system. It also includes a survey mode encompassing TOPO, Control, Quick Point and COGO.

Besides GNSS receivers, the company supplies precision agriculture and machine control systems as well as USV and UAV systems, which are now selling in markets such as Turkey and Spain.