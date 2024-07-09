Eos Positioning Systems unveils high-accuracy GNSS receivers

Eos Positioning Systems has released the Skadi Series product line. The Skadi Series consists of high-accuracy GNSS receivers designed to enhance field crews’ productivity, safety and flexibility.

Skadi Tilt Compensation allows users to capture data without needing to level their survey range pole. When activated on an RTK-enabled Skadi Series receiver, this feature allows users to rely on the receiver to correct errors caused by tilted range pole angles during data collection.

The Skadi Smart Handle introduces two additional features, powered by accurate lidar and MEMS sensor measurements. With the Skadi Smart Handle, users can activate an Invisible Range Pole to provide continuous elevation-to-the-ground measurements below the hand–held Skadi receiver.

The receiver computes accurate elevation to the ground, regardless of its attitude (angle toward the ground). The Invisible Range Pole eliminates the need to carry a physical range pole and the requirement to enter an antenna height in a field data collection app while performing RTK-level accurate fieldwork.

The Skadi Smart Handle also includes an Extensible Virtual Range Pole. This feature extends the reach of the user’s Invisible Range Pole beyond the position they physically occupy. The Extensible Virtual Range Pole allows users to measure the location of assets on the ground or in trenches up to 7m (23 ft) away while retaining high accuracy.

The series adds four new GNSS receivers with integrated antennas to the Eos offerings: the Skadi 100, Skadi 200, Skadi 300 and Skadi Gold with accuracies ranging from submeter to centimeter. The Skadi 200, Skadi 300 and the Skadi Gold are RTK enabled and are available for purchase with Skadi Tilt Compensation and the Skadi Smart Handle.