E-Compass offers GNSS + inertial receiver

E-Compass Science & Technology (also known as e-Survey) is offering a new dynamic GNSS receiver, the E300 Pro.

The interface adopts a concealed design for better protection, and USB type-C charging and transmitting is a two-in-one function.

The magnesium-alloy body is rugged and the battery level can be checked with a unique LED power indicator. The weight of the whole receiver is 940 grams.

The E300 Pro supports satellite station differential and satellite chain life, quick connection, intelligent voice, and tilt compensation. The E300 Pro tracks GNSS with 700 channels and fully supports BDS-3 signals. It supports 31 frequency points, using all GNSS satellite systems and frequency bands.

Inertial integration. The E300 Pro integrates multiple sensors including GNSS, an inertial measurement unit (IMU) , a magnetometer and a thermometer. With the help of a Kalman filter algorithm, the device can dynamically output position, speed and attitude information. It can measure and make real-time dynamic sampling without the need for leveling.

Combined GNSS Antenna. For better radio signal quality, the E300 Pro integrates GNSS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G main and auxiliary antennas on the top of the receiver to ensure the best reception in all directions. An innovative RF connector greatly improves connection reliability, while reducing loss of gain.

Founded in 2005, e-Compass provides data acquisition and positioning equipment including high-precision GNSS receivers, GIS data collectors and combined inertial navigation products.The company is based in Shanghai, China, with offices in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.