Device released for multi-GCS, multi-UAS and maritime operations

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía has released the GHU-100 ground control hub unit that helps platform manufacturers connect multiple ground devices to form a single network segment.

The GHU-100 enables multi-UAV and multi-ground control system (GCS) operation and is also designed to fulfill all requirements of maritime operations. This includes control of NMEA inputs, real-time kinematic corrections, and more. The ground control station hub unit also increases UAV flight safety, as it is independent from the computer OS and its potential PC crashes.

The GHU-100 is designed to increase a system’s robustness while maintaining a high flexibility with its extensive input/output capabilities, which makes it easy to integrate into complex and advanced GCS architectures. It also implements critical functionalities on a self-developed real-time operating system to ensure secure missions in all environments.