Defense Innovation Unit seeks GNSS interference solutions

The U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for commercial solutions to fight GNSS disruptions, including jamming and spoofing.

DIU is particularly asking for “solutions leveraging machine-driven analytics and datasets derived from publicly/commercially available information to provide a situational awareness capability” against intentional disruptions.

Responses to “HARMONIOUS ROOK — Situational Awareness for Intentional Disruption of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Users” are due by Aug. 22.

DIU is a Department of Defense organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military to help solve critical problems.

The solicitation is focused on “persistent, large-area coverage of falsified GNSS emitters that result in localized spoofing phenomenology.”

It cites intentional manipulation of GNSS signals as enabling “nefarious activities, to include narcotics trafficking, unapproved operation of autonomous vehicles, illegal fishing and sea-borne piracy.”

“Additionally, nation-state use of GNSS jamming or spoofing systems may extend beyond the area of conflict, causing deleterious effects on civilian populations,” the solicitation states. “Such activities degrade or deny critical geolocation capabilities and further introduce hazards to safety-of-life-navigation, critical infrastructure, and emergency response services. “