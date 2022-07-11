ComNav Technology introduces R60 data collector

ComNav Technology has introduced its new-generation data collector, the R60. The powerful handheld has an ergonomic design and runs on Android 12 OS, providing a suitable workhorse for surveying professionals in the field.

Survey Master field software works seamlessly on the R60, which features a Qualcomm 8-core processor for massive data processing. Its 64-GB memory allows ample data storage and enables the opening of CAD drawings in seconds. A full QWERTY keyboard speeds up surveying efficiency.

The 9000 mA Li-ion battery provides more than 30 hours of continuous functioning and is fast charging, taking only 5 hours to fully charge with the USB-C interface port.

The 5.5-inch sunlight-readable, high-resolution screen provides a smooth and comfortable experience in outdoors. The IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating protects the R60 from most harsh environments.

The R60 data collector now is available through ComNav Technology authorized local distributors or ComNav Technology directly.