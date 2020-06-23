ComNav releases cost-effective M300 Plus GNSS CORS receiver

ComNav Technology has released the M300 Plus GNSS receiver to the international market.

The M300 Plus is designed to supplement the company’s M300 Pro, which is aimed at clients who need a more economical version for their CORS networks. The M300 Plus not only can be used as a CORS receiver, but is a good choice for monitoring projects and other applications.

With ComNav Technology’s new-generation GNSS engine, the M300 Plus can track all current and future constellations. By using a powerful, adaptive detecting and canceling technology, the M300Plus provides enhanced anti-jamming capability, which is critical for a reference station providing reliable GNSS data.

The M300 Plus’ powerful built-in web server provides full remote control of the receiver configuration, status checking, firmware update and data download. It supports multiple independent data transfer through TCP/UDP/Ntrip protocol in RTCM, ComNav binary, NMEA and BINEX data formats, combined with Email Alert and FTP push, which improves the efficiency and profitability of businesses.

In addition to its standard Ethernet port for data transmitting, the M300 Plus GNSS receiver also fully implements a 4G module as an internet backup, which enhances the stability of data connections.

M300 Plus is now available through ComNav Technology authorized local distributors or ComNav Technology directly.