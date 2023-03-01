ComNav introduces rod-less GNSS receiver for surveying

On Dec. 20, ComNav Technology launched its Venus Laser RTK, a GNSS receiver with a millimeter-level laser that enables rod-less surveying. This product is a part of ComNav’s Universe Series of GNSS receivers.

Venus Laser RTK comes with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which can be used in its traditional mode, with a range pole or in laser mode, which does not require a range pole, enabling GNSS surveying beyond typical limitations. In traditional mode, it has tilt compensation up to 60 degrees with an accuracy of 2.5 cm; in laser mode, it has the same tilt compensation but an accuracy of 5.5 cm.

This GNSS receiver is powered by a SinoGNSS K8 high-precision module, capable of up to 1,590 channels. It can survey using GPS, BDS-2, BDS-3, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS constellations.

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, more than 20 hours of battery life, and the fact that it is dust and waterproof. Venus Laser RTK can also withstand harsh environments and is designed to survive more than a two-meter drop.