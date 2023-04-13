China launches remote sensing satellite

China launched the Yaogan-34 04 remote sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31 at 2:27 p.m. Beijing Time, reported China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The satellite will be utilized for surveying, urban planning, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The Yaogan-34 04 remote sensing satellite was carried into space by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

This was the 470th flight for the Long March carrier rocket series.