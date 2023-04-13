Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


China to use BeiDou SBAS in railway survey

April 13, 2023  - By
Image: ximushushu/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

China will use the BeiDou satellite-based augmentation system (BDSBAS) to provide positioning services in railway surveys and construction, reported the China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group and Xinhua Net.

Four satellite-based and 12 ground-based observation stations will be placed along the Wufeng-Enshi railway section located in the Hubei Province in central China.

The BDSBAS and the BeiDou ground-based augmentation system aim to further enhance railway survey efficiency.

