CHCNAV unveils GNSS receiver with IMU tilt compensation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has unveiled the i83 Pro, an inertial measurement unit (IMU)-real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS receiver. This receiver combines GNSS capabilities with extensive compatibility options to address the diverse needs of surveying, construction and mapping professionals.

The i83 Pro incorporates CHCNAV’s third-generation GNSS antenna and the latest iStar algorithm, designed to boost GNSS signal tracking efficiency by 30%, according to the company. With 336 channels supporting GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS constellations, it can achieve centimeter-level precision rapidly, even in challenging environments.

The receiver offers comprehensive connectivity options, including built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 4G modem and UHF modem. These technologies support various GNSS surveying modes, such as RTK Networks NTRIP and UHF base-rover configurations. The i83 Pro is compatible with VRS, FKP and MAC for Network RTK for precise positioning across diverse operational settings.

Engineered for challenging environments, the i83 Pro features an IP68-rated enclosure for dust and water protection, a compact and lightweight design for enhanced portability, a high-resolution color display for clear status information and a 20-hour battery life for continuous operation in rover mode.

The i83 Pro offers optional Trimble RTX and OmniSTAR support, providing RTK-level accuracy without relying on a base station or VRS network. Additionally, it can be equipped with the optional Trimble MAXPro Positioning Engine for extended performance.

CHCNAV will showcase this receiver at INTERGEO 2024 in Hall 3, Booth B3.052.