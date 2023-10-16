CHCNAV launches aerial surveying solution
CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has released the AlphaAir 10 (AA10), an advanced aerial surveying solution designed for UAV mapping and photogrammetry.
Leveraging CHCNAV’s lidar technology, the AA10 seamlessly integrates high-precision lidar, accurate GNSS positioning, IMU orientation and an industrial-grade full-frame orthophoto camera. Combined with CHCNAV point cloud and image fusion modeling software, this solution offers an efficient survey-grade approach to 3D data acquisition and processing.
The AlphaAir 10 can detect up to eight target echoes utilizing advanced multi-target capabilities, which greatly enhances its ability to penetrate dense vegetation and acquire precise ground surfaces.
Complementing the solution, the CoPre and CoProcess software suite streamlines post-processing and feature extraction with an easy-to-use and efficient data workflow. High-quality point cloud data is used to create a mesh model, followed by efficient 3D model reconstruction with realistic point cloud colorization using high-resolution image mapping textures.
In addition, the AA10 is IP64-rated, ensuring the system’s ruggedness and providing consistent, reliable performance in a wide range of operating conditions.
