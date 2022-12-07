CHC Navigation launches Landstar8 data-collection app

CHC Navigation has released LandStar8, a field surveying and mapping application for Android devices. LandStar8 is designed to be flexible and user-friendly for surveying and mapping tasks.

LandStar8 is versatile, modular and customizable for topographic tasks such as surveying, stake out, cadastral, mapping and geographic information systems (GIS). Building on the legacy of LandStar7, the new LandStar8 provides features such as a refined user interface, streamlined workflows, faster operation, and integrated cloud services.

“With LandStar8, we want to provide our users with unprecedented field experience,” said Rachel Wang, product manager of CHC Navigation’s Surveying and Engineering Division. “LandStar8’s modular design allows users to customize the interface according to their usage habits, making it easier and more efficient for field crews to work.”

Cloud connectivity is built in, for backup, data storage or remote technical support.

LandStar 8 has a simple and intuitive layout with large map windows and sharp graphics. Users can hide features they rarely use and display only those they need.

On LandStar8, users can copy coordinate settings, control and staking points from another handheld controller by scanning a QR code. Projects can be edited and sorted by history and attributes. Custom coordinate systems, geoid models and coding libraries can be updated at any time by using resource packages. LandStar8 also features a terrain calibration wizard designed specifically for non-expert users.

A proprietary MetaCAD graphics engine opens DWG and DXF base maps faster and with smoother rendering. DXF files up to 200 MB can be opened in less than 10 seconds. LandStar8 also supports opening external reference files, automatically recognizes CAD length units, and allows editing of CAD base maps directly in the field.

LandStar8 is designed around a comprehensive cloud-based architecture that supports project backup, collaborative work and data storage. Its remote support capabilities help the office helpdesk resolve user problems and provide personalized technical assistance. A “share code” feature allows users to transfer project data between desktop computers and field controllers or among field controllers quickly to further boost work efficiency.