CHC Navigation introduces i73+ pocket-sized GNSS receiver

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has launched the i73+ pocket-sized GNSS receiver. The i73+ is a compact, powerful and versatile receiver with an integrated UHF modem that can be used either as a base station or rover. Powered by 624 GNSS channels and the latest iStar technology, the i73+ delivers survey-grade accuracy in all jobsite configurations.

“Building on the legacy of the i73 GNSS receiver, the new i73+ receiver is designed to maintain its proven compact and lightweight concept, but adds the ability to be operated as either an RTK base station or a rover,” said Rachel Wang, product manager, Surveying and Engineering Division, CHCNAV. “To enable this extra feature, we have built in the latest UHF modem technology, allowing the reception and transmission of RTK corrections without sacrificing receiver size and power consumption.”

Integrated Tx/Rx UHF modem extends capacity

The i73+ has a built-in transceiver radio module compatible with major radio protocols, making it a suitable portable built-in UHF base and rover kit with fewer accessories. The i73+ is a highly productive NTRIP rover when used with a handheld controller or tablet and connected to a GNSS RTK network via CHCNAV LandStar field software.

The integrated, advanced 624-channel GNSS technology takes advantage of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou, in particular the latest BeiDou 3 signal, and provides robust data quality at all times. The i73+ extends GNSS surveying capabilities while maintaining centimeter-level survey-grade accuracy.

Built-in IMU technology

With its inertial measurement unit (IMU) compensation ready in 3 seconds, the i73+ delivers 3-cm accuracy at up to 30º pole tilt, increasing point measurement efficiency by 20% and stakeout by 30%. Surveyors are able to extend their working boundary near trees, walls and buildings without the use of a total station or offset measurement tools.

The i73+ is the lightest and smallest receiver in its class, weighing only 0.73 kg including battery. It is almost 40% lighter than traditional GNSS receivers and easy to carry, use and operate without fatigue. The i73+ is packed with advanced technology, fits in hands and offers high productivity for GNSS surveys.