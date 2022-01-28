Bad Elf adds Android support for laser-offset workflow

Support added for Esri ArcGIS Field Maps

Bad Elf LLC now provides an integrated laser-offset workflow for acquiring high-accuracy field data in GNSS-challenged environments using Esri ArcGIS Field Maps for Android.

The workflow integrates Bad Elf and Laser Tech (LTI) hardware in collaboration with ArcGIS technology from Esri.

“Extending compatibility to the Android mobile operating systems further promotes our commitment to the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) professional,” said Larry Fox, vice president of marketing and business development at Bad Elf. “As a member of the Esri Partner Network, we are pleased to collaborate with Esri in offering this capability to our Android customers.”

The Bad Elf Flex connects to any LTI TruPulse rangefinder over a wired or Bluetooth connection to deliver high-accuracy location data to Esri ArcGIS Field Maps. Mobile workers can efficiently complete position and height data collection in access-limited situations, saving time, money and effort.

“With the inclusion of Android support, Bad Elf introduces a powerful and innovative solution for accurate location offset and height data capture that extends the capabilities of ArcGIS Field Maps across all supported platforms,” Esri Product Lead Jeff Shaner said.

Bad Elf’s app workflow focuses on enhancing productivity, reducing field collection difficulties, and mitigating quality issues. The Bad Elf app workflow runs on Android and iOS. Connection versatility minimizes operating system limitations and allows for app-based or standalone operation.

Bad Elf also provides free tools for Esri ArcGIS Desktop and ArcGIS Pro for configuring offset-enabled point-feature capture using the ArcGIS Field Maps on iOS and Android.