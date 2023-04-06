Atmos appoints Topcon as official distributor in US

Atmos — a Dutch UAV manufacturer that develops vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing UAVs for mapping and surveying applications — expanded its global reseller network by signing an agreement with Topcon Solutions. Topcon will be responsible for the distribution of Marlyn Cobalt UAVs in the United States and will provide assistance and maintenance services to local UAV operators.

The Marlyn Cobalt is a VTOL fixed-wing mapping UAV developed by Atmos and enables users to collect accurate geospatial information and turn it into actionable insights.

Atmos has integrated the Sony a7R mark III and IV cameras into the Marlyn Cobalt to increase the coverage and accuracy achieved in a single flight for surveyors. When combined with Zeiss’ 35 mm and 21 mm lenses, UAV surveyors can achieve ground sample distance levels of less than 1 cm. The integration of the two cameras enables Marlyn Cobalt users to map an area of 210 ha with centimeter-level accuracy in a single flight.