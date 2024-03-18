Abracon releases GNSS RF antennas

Abracon has introduced a new series of GNSS RF antennas designed to elevate location-based services with enhanced accuracy and precision. This new lineup aims to outperform conventional GPS technologies by offering faster signal acquisition, improved tracking capabilities and reduced power consumption.

The antennas support a full spectrum of bands, including L1, L2, L5, and L-band data correction services. It can be used in a variety of sectors — such as agriculture, surveying, the Internet of Things (IoT), mapping, defense and aviation.

The technology is designed to meet the rigorous demands for precise location data across various applications. These antennas offer multi-band and multi-constellation support to ensure broad compatibility. With centimeter-level accuracy, these antennas are crucial for aerospace, defense, asset tracking, geolocation, precision agriculture and industrial IoT.