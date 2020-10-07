YIC offers low-power GPS/GNSS module for internet of things

Yuechung International Corp. (YIC) is offering a GPS/GNSS module for internet of things (IoT) applications.

YIC is a manufacturing and design company for quartz crystals, crystal oscillators, GPS/GNSS modules, GPS/GNSS receivers and RF antennas. It provides low-power solutions to solve product problems that require frequent charging.

YIC’s new product — the Ultra Low Power GPS/GNSS Module (Model YIC71009EBGG and YIC71513PGMGG) — is designed as an IoT product solution, targeted to improve the operating times of IoT applications such as trackers, wearables and portable devices.

According to its press release, YIC “is dedicated to providing the best solution for GPS devices and sees a tremendous opportunity in the GNSS market to solve power consumption problems.” The recent industry trend of multi-frequency GPS, low-power consumption, and dead reckoning will be advantageous to YIC in terms of high-grade products entering the global market.

Models YIC71009EBGG and YIC71513PGMGG provide:

Ultra-low power consumption – 6mA (Typical).

Multi-constellation – GPS/QZSS + GLONASS.

Small size

About YIC

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, YIC is a professional partner in frequency control, GPS/GNSS modules, receivers and RF antennas, advanced low power GPS, and small size solutions.