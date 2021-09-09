YellowScan launches long-range, multi-platform lidar Explorer
New flagship offering can be mounted on a light manned aircraft or switched to different types of UAV platforms
YellowScan, a designer of UAV lidar solutions, has launched the YellowScan Explorer. The Explorer can be mounted on a light manned aircraft or switched to different types of UAV platforms. The compact, versatile, long-range platform allows users to tackle a wide range of projects and mission profiles.
The Explorer’s high-power laser scanner can catch points up to 600 meters away, yet its low weight (2.3 Kg without battery) provides users with an integratable system. Combining Explorer with YellowScan’s full suite of software solutions to extract and process point cloud data provides users with a highly accurate set of tools for surveying, forestry, environmental research, archaeology, industrial inspection, civil engineering and mining.
The Explorer comes with an Applanix APX-20 UAV GNSS/inertial solution, precision of 2.6 cm and accuracy of 2.2 cm. Flight operation speed is 5 m/s to 35 m/s and it is capable of above-ground-level (AGL) altitude up to 300 m. Designed to be mounted on fixed-wing UAV, multi-rotor UAV or manned aircraft (light plane and helicopter), Explorer can enable a large variety of mission profiles.
YellowScan launched the Explorer during Commercial UAV Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, Sept. 7-9.
“We have been working on Explorer for the last three years, building on everything we have learned and achieved to date from a hardware, software and component integration perspective,” said Nassim Doukkali, R&D project manager, YellowScan. “One of the elements we are most proud of is the laser scanner, which has been designed according our specific specifications. With a maximum range of 600 m, the Explorer has exceeded YellowScan’s initial expectations.”
In 2017, YellowScan took part in a research project called FRELON (“French long range lidar”), funded by the European Regional Development Fund. The goal was to develop a new standard for long-range lidar by bringing together innovative specialists like YellowScan to collaborate directly with Airbus Defense and Space, Delair, M3 Systems and utility end-users EDF, RTE, Enedis and SNCF to develop the next-generation solution to meet their requirements.
“We are proud to finally release Explorer,” said Tristan Allouis, CTO, YellowScan. “This is our answer to the market’s need for a single long-range, yet compact, lidar unit that can be mounted on light manned aircraft and various UAV platforms.”
