Winners announced from myEUspace competition

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has announced the winners of the first myEUspace track “Submission of an Idea.” This track consists of promising theoretical ideas that leverage EU space data and have high market potential. Winners received a cash prize of €10,000 each.

The myEUspace competition is open to teams from all EU Member States plus Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. The competition offers a total prize of nearly €1 million and provides support to entrepreneurs throughout the entire innovation cycle, from early-stage start-ups to scale-ups.

While the evaluation of the prototypes track is ongoing, the competition remains open for the last track, “Submission of Products.” Applications for the final track are due April 25.

Depending on the maturity of the solution at the time of submission, entrepreneurs can compete and win in three different innovation areas: “Space My Life,” “Our Green Planet” and “Dive in Deep Tech.”

See the full list of winners by area of innovation:

“Our Green Planet”

• Spillalert: Intuitive web interface for oil spills and blackwater tank detection

• BugBit: Risk analysis platform for predicting and alerting of bark beetle outbreaks

• Push4CleanAir: SaaS pollution monitoring platform

• Detritus: Online platform and mobile app for waste-crime detection

• Orioos: Autonomous robotic solution for monitoring woody perennial crops

• Vantu: Van-lifers companion app to discover “off the beaten track” sites to camp for the night

“Dive in Deep Tech”

• DeGenS: Decentralized space-to-ground data availability for artificial intelligence (AI) using blockchain

• Climate AI for Web3: Real-world portable climate API for virtual worlds powered by AI and satellite data

• Latitudo Supersar: AI analysis, classification and interpretation of multi-sensor and multi-mission images

• WhisperCash: Person to person payments via satellite for isolated regions

• Kyck: Geospatial metaverse platform for exploring and sharing AR experiences in the physical world

“Space My Life”

• Foremca: Cryptographic methodology providing forensic digital proof

• MicroPURA: Microbial Purity to detect levels of microbial contamination in the air

• Space4CC: Monitoring actions to safeguard cultural heritage in conflict areas

• Oasis City Lab: AI tool to track urban threats