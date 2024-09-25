Wingtra launches high-resolution sensor for aerial mapping

Wingtra has launched the MAP61 mapping sensor, designed to assist professionals in generating larger mapping outputs more efficiently. This ultra-high-resolution sensor offers detailed 3D data in a single pass, providing valuable analytics for vertical assets.

The MAP61 can cover up to 460 hectares (1,140 acres) in a single flight, reducing fieldwork time and enhancing productivity. According to Julian Surber, product manager at Wingtra, the MAP61 can decrease fieldwork time from one hour to approximately 35 minutes while doubling processing speed. This efficiency is beneficial for projects requiring both 2D and 3D data.

MAP61 features oblique sensor configuration, which can facilitate detailed mapping of long structures such as highways without interrupting traffic flow. This design reduces the need for cross-hatch flights, cutting field time in half for vertical resolution and accuracy, which is critical in industries such as construction.

The MAP61 is versatile and suitable for various applications including land management, urban planning, highway mapping and progress monitoring in open-pit mines. Its ability to operate efficiently in challenging environments — such as urban areas or open pit mines —makes it a valuable tool for professionals who need timely data.

The system can integrate seamlessly within an intuitive mapping workflow. Wingtra combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities with its software platform, WingtraCLOUD. This integration allows users to plan, capture and process data without switching between different software applications.