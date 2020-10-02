Webinar to highlight GPS program updates, SMC space enterprise architecture

GPS World, in conjunction with Spirent Federal Systems, will be hosting a webinar on Oct. 8 that will cover GPS program updates, as well as the program’s role in the Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) space enterprise architecture.

The event will also discuss the effects of COVID-19 and any future plans for the GPS program.

Event speakers will include Col. Ryan Colburn, director of SMC’s Spectrum Warfare Division; Shawn Ryan, BAE Systems Navigation & Sensor Systems director of business development for SMC; Mike Shepherd, associate director of business development at Collins Aerospace Mission Systems; and Christopher Hogstrom, engineer at Spirent Federal Systems.

Col. Ryan Colburn leads a team charged with designing and integrating the United States Space Force’s current and future integrated satellite communications and position navigation and timing enterprise architectures. He works with military, commercial, allied and government partners to ensure SMC is able to design, acquire, integrate and field the space systems needed to support today’s warfighters.

Shawn Ryan provides local leadership for all SMC and Los Angeles Industrial NSS efforts and engagement. NSS, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, develops, designs and manufactures the most advanced GPS receivers and anti-jam GPS antenna electronics for military applications.

Mike Shepherd leads integrated business development for A-PNT, FVL, TITAN and JADC2. Previously, he was the senior manager of the ground U.S. military GPS receiver business and managed major accounts for all branches of the U.S. military users of GPS and A-PNT systems.

Christopher Hogstrom joined Spirent Federal in 2020. He currently supports various engineering efforts as well as customer trainings and product demos. He has worked extensively with adaptive beamforming and its applications in GPS anti-jam technologies. Hogstrom received his Bachelor and Master of Science in Electrical engineering from Brigham Young University.

