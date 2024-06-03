VIAVI unveils complementary PNT timing services

VIAVI Solutions has launched its altGNSS geosynchronous orbit (GEO) SecureTime services designed to deliver nanoseconds-accurate UTC timing through L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals. It is ideal for critical infrastructure including 5G networks, transportation, data centers, smart grid, high-frequency trading, military and first responder communications and satellite terminals.

The company said that operating independently of traditional GNSS, VIAVI’s altGNSS GEO service is difficult to jam or spoof and offers broad global coverage, further improving resistance to attacks.

SecureTime adds to the portfolio of solutions VIVAI offers for resilient PNT, and features navigation message authentication (NMA), which uses encryption to detect spoofing in any of the signals received from all sources — including GPS that does not support NMA. It builds on VIAVI’s existing multisource assurance, combining signals from government and commercial constellations across GEO, low-Earth orbit (LEO) and medium-Earth orbit (MEO).

These services have been tested and proven in live-sky battlefield scenarios, providing assured PNT in a simulated warzone with complete denial of GNSS signals.

VIAVI will integrate these services into its products and offer receivers for third-party solution providers to integrate into their systems. VIAVI’s SecurePNT 6200 hardware platform is powered by space and terrestrial SecureTime Services and TrustedPNT multisource fusion technology.

VIAVI is showcasing these solutions at the Assured PNT Summit on May 29-30 in Washington, D.C. and the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) held June 3-6 in Cincinnati, Ohio.