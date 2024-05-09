VIAVI launches resilient PNT solution

VIAVI Solutions has released SecurePNT 6200 with SecureTime services, to enhance the resilience and precision of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) for infrastructure operations globally.

The solution integrates the Fugro AtomiChron timing service, to improve security against emerging threats to global infrastructures, such as 5G networks, transportation systems and financial services.

SecurePNT 6200 offers a multi-source PNT service that combines signals from various orbital positions — geosynchronous (GEO), low-Earth Orbit (LEO), and medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) — with traditional GNSS constellations, offering a zero-trust, multisource assurance framework. This setup is designed to protect against the vulnerabilities of public GNSS signals, which are critical for the timing and synchronization of essential services that can be disrupted by jamming, spoofing or satellite attacks.

The SecurePNT solution incorporates several key technologies to ensure robust protection:

Anti-spoofing : Detects and mitigates spoofing attacks, ensuring the integrity of navigation and timing data.

Authentication : Extends beyond the Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA), offering enhanced security measures across all GNSS constellations.

Encryption : Protects the integrity and confidentiality of PNT data transmission.

High accuracy : Delivers timing accuracy of less than 5 ns, with an optional upgrade to less than 1 ns, all traceable to UTC/NIST standards.

SecurePNT 6200 can be easily integrated into existing systems. It features VIAVI’s µTranscoder technology, which allows users to upgrade their legacy GPS/GNSS systems effortlessly. This technology allows a simple retrofit of the SecurePNT 6200 between an existing GPS/GNSS antenna and its receiver to improve resilience without the need for extensive hardware modifications.

The solution aligns with various government and industry standards, ensuring compliance with the latest guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and other regulatory bodies. SecurePNT 6200 aims to support the security and operational needs of critical infrastructures worldwide.