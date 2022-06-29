Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Velodyne Lidar signs agreement with robotics company Boston Dynamics

June 29, 2022  - By
The Boston Dynamics Spot robot equipped with Velodyne lidar. (Photo: Velodyne)

Velodyne Lidar Inc. has signed a multi-year agreement for its lidar sensors with Boston Dynamics, a mobile robotics company best known for its “Spot” dog-like robot.

Boston Dynamics selected Velodyne’s sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its highly mobile robots. The sensors enable mobile robots to operate autonomously and safely, without human intervention. They provide real-time 3D perception data for localization, mapping, object classification and object tracking.

Velodyne’s power-efficient sensors support autonomous mobile robots in a wide range of challenging indoor and outdoor environmental conditions, including varying temperature, lighting and precipitation, the company said.

Velodyne’s lidar sensors will enable the robots to autonomously navigate complex environments, safely avoiding obstacles and finding the fastest route to perform tasks in environments from manufacturing plants and construction sites to distribution centers and warehouses.

The Alpha Puck, Alpha Prime and Velarray M1600 lidar sensors. (Photo: Velodyne)

