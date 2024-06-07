VectorNav participates in USAF PNT test

VectorNav Technologies has participated in the U.S. Air Force (USAF) NAVFEST 2024 Test Event held May 6-17, 2024. The event was hosted by the 746th Test Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR).

NAVFEST provides the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and industry partners the opportunity to test and evaluate products and solutions in real-world GNSS-contested conditions to enhance systems’ robustness and resilience in these environments.

VectorNav’s evaluated its solutions in GNSS-contested scenarios to continue advancing its capabilities for robust position, navigation and timing (PNT). The VectorNav team tested a variety of systems on both aerial and ground-based platforms and conducted both static and dynamic maneuvers.

During the event, VectorNav evaluated a variety of its single and dual-antenna GNSS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS) products, including the VN-210, VN-310, VN-210-S, VN-200, VN-300, VN-210E and VN-310E in various configurations. Additionally, these products were tested in combination with a variety of additional PNT systems, including external tactical and navigation grade IMUs, M-Code GPS receivers, anti-jam antennas, commercial L1/L2/L5 GNSS receivers in varied configurations and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite receivers.

The data collected from the event are being analyzed to further refine and improve the company’s solutions in GNSS-contested environments.