Utah UAV company aids defense industry

Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah, toured Teal Drones headquarters in Salt Lake City, to learn about Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the national aerospace and defense industries and opportunities and challenges facing Utah’s local defense industry. The visit was organized by the newly created Utah Aerospace and Defense Association (UADA).

“Teal is deepening its relationship with UADA to help accelerate the rebuilding of America’s defense industrial base, specifically for UAVs,” George Matus, Teal Drone founder and CEO said.

Teal is certified as “Blue UAS,” authorizing the company to provide equipment to the U.S. military. Teal is also one of three UAV manufacturers invited to participate in the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2, designed to deliver a portable small uncrewed aerial system that can be used by army platoons for surveillance, reconnaissance duties and improving situational awareness.

UADA was established in 2022 to address challenges associated with innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce development and supply chains for companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

“For far too long, we have ceded the building of UAVs to China and other places,” the governor said. “We are bringing that back and Utah is at the center of that.”