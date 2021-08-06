US Space Force to host GPS document forum

The U.S. Space Force will host the 2021 Public Interface Control Working Group and Open Forum in September and November. The meetings are open to the public in person and virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pacific Time).

The meeting and forums will discuss the following documents:

The purpose of the meeting is to update the public on GPS public document revisions and collect issues and comments for analysis and possible integration into future GPS public document revisions.

The meeting will be held in person at

Los Angeles Air Force Base

Great Room, -PCT Campus

100 Sepulveda, Blvd.

El Segundo, CA 90245

Attendees are highly encouraged to participate virtually. It can be accessed at this link or at this link.

Primary Dial In: 571-200-1700, Meeting ID: 160 913 1495, Password: 813441

Backup Dial In: 410-874-6300, Conference PIN: 961616381

The official public notice in the Federal Register provides further information, including how to register, submit comments and dial in on the telephone.