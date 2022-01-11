US Army selects Orolia Defense & Security as winner in XTech Plugfest

Company prevails in military’s pursuit of CMOSS PNT solutions

Recognized for its outstanding technology achievements and the potential for impact to the United States Army and Department of Defense (DOD), Orolia Defense & Security was selected by a panel of judges as a finalist during the 2021 xTech Plugfest competition.

Hosted by PEO IEW&S, PM-PNT, the event allowed industry participants to demonstrate C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) capabilities via PNT cards, switch cards and chassis.

The event took place at the Open Innovation Laboratory (OIL) on Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 8-19, 2021.

CMOSS prescribes criteria for integrators that reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of C5ISR and EW systems while increasing their flexibility and adaptability by enabling the sharing of hardware and software components.

Orolia submitted a CMOSS timing card and was formally recognized as a top five winner at OIL’s open house (with 200+ attendees) for demonstrating its capabilities and commitment to supporting the U.S. Army and DOD in pursuit of CMOSS PNT solutions.

“I am extremely proud of our team for their efforts and sharp-wittedness in developing and presenting this technology at an accelerated level,” said Conrad Meyer, director of business development at Orolia Defense & Security. “We are honored to have taken part in this event and to be distinguished among many contenders.”

Orolia’s prototype has a plug-and-play architecture powered by its FlexFusion engine, with additional capability for jamming and spoofing detection via its patented BroadShield software. It is designed for easy in-field upgradability.

Orolia plans this year to release a commercially available, fully compliant CMOSS/SOSA PNT card for use in military air and ground-mounted systems.