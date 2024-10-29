University celebrates International GNSS Day

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) celebrated International GNSS Day with a cake imprinted with the Institute of Navigation (ION) announcement graphic. (Photo: Richard Langley)

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Fredericton, Canada, celebrated International GNSS Day on Oct. 23, hosted by the Department of Geodesy and Geomatics Engineering, with a cake imprinted with the Institute of Navigation (ION) announcement graphic. More than 50 people from all over the university showed up for a slice of cake. There was plenty to go around!

Students gathered to celebrate the second annual International GNSS Day. (Photo: Richard Langley)

This global event, initiated by ION, commemorates the profound impact of GNSS on our world.

“International GNSS Day, celebrated on Oct. 23, is a tribute to the foundational 10.23 MHz frequency that underpins all GPS and GNSS technology. This frequency, which serves as the cornerstone of the signals for over 100 navigation satellites today, marks the date as a special occasion for those involved in positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies.”

Professor, researcher, “Innovation” author and long-time friend of GPS World, Richard Langley, did the honors of slicing the cake. (Photo: Richard Langley)
