Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


UK’s DASA explores GNSS alternatives for military navigation

February 15, 2022  - By
Image: UK DASA

Image: UK DASA

The United Kingdom’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has launched a new Market Exploration called Alternative Navigation for Weapon Systems, which aims to explore alternatives to GNSS for military navigation.

The Market Exploration is being run on behalf of Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and seeks to understand the range of technologies used for commercial positioning and navigation systems.

GNSS such as GPS and Galileo are widely used for commercial and military positioning and navigation, but these systems are vulnerable to jamming and spoofing. DASA wants to explore alternative navigation technologies that could be developed and trialed within the next three years.

The potential system should:

  • be developed to an operational level in either a civilian or on military application
  • currently be at a Technology Readiness Level of 4 or above.
  • not be solely reliant on GNSS.
  • have the potential to be further developed to meet military specifications.
  • have sufficient accuracy to monitor position during deployment to within 5 meters.

The agency is particularly interested in innovations from non-traditional defence suppliers and has a dedicated team of DASA Innovation Partners who can discuss proposals with submitters.

The deadline to submit proposals is April 7.

This article is tagged with , , , , , and posted in Defense, Latest News

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.