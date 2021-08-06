UgCS updated for UAV-based lidar mapping

SPH Engineering has released a lidar toolset update to UgCS — the company’s UAV mission planning and flight control software. The lidar toolset is designed to eliminate human error in remote sensing.

Features include precise calibration, flight patterns for route planning, anti-shake turns, and constant line spacing and buffer.

The UgCS lidar toolset allows users to optimize time and cost-effectiveness at all stages of data collection and processing. At the flight planning stage, time is saved on mission planning, with flight patterns and turns designed specifically for lidar surveys.

At the flight stage, users can acquire high-quality laser data with preset inertial measurement unit (IMU) initialization patterns and anti-shake lidar turns. During post-flight data analysis, the high accuracy of the acquired data ensures the desired results with a single trip to the field

“We have received various requests from lidar producers and end-users to improve the accuracy of laser data collected with a UAV,” said lexei Yankelevich, head of software development at SPH Engineering. “We have invested in UgCS R&D to focus mainly on automated IMU calibration commands, automatic calculation of required line spacing and overlap, and prevention of sensor shaking. Trial flights over SPH Engineering’s in-house test range have confirmed UgCS lidar toolset capacity to support main lidar market players.”

Application areas include power line inspections, road inspections, construction, mining, archaeology and forestry.