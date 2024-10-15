UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía to develop combat air system

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía has collaborated with SATNUS — a company formed by GMV, Sener Aeroespacial and Tecnobit-Grupo Oesía — as part of the European program Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The program aims to develop a future-generation weapon system (NGWS), which will integrate a new generation of manned fighters (NGF) and multiple remotely piloted air systems (Remote Carriers or RC), all interconnected through a Combat Cloud (CC).

Within the FCAS program, UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía participates in Pillar number 3 of Remote Operators through a subcontract with SATNUS Technologies SL, which is in charge of maturing technologies and minimizing risks in the development of remotely manned elements of the future generation weapon system. Airbus GmbH is leading this pillar at the European level, with MBDA as France’s lead company and SATNUS as Spain’s lead company.

In the framework of this project, UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía provides its autopilot for the Manned-Unmanned Teaming and Common Systems Demonstrator (MCSD). This demonstrator, led by SATNUS, will allow the rapid development and testing of concepts and technologies, with a special focus on Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUT) functions and architecture during phase 1B of the program’s technology demonstration.