U.S. Navy establishes USV squadron

Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Vice Adm. Brendan McLane is rung in upon his arrival to the establishment ceremony for Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3) on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado May 17, 2024. The squadron is comprised of unmanned Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARCs). The 16-foot GARCs built by Maritime Applied Physics Corporation enable research, testing, and operations that will allow integration throughout the surface, expeditionary, and joint maritime forces. (Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

The U.S. Navy has created Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) Three at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The squadron, equipped with Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARCs), aims to enhance the Navy’s capabilities by integrating unmanned systems into surface and joint maritime operations.

GARCs, developed by the Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, facilitate research, testing and operations for seamless integration across surface, expeditionary and joint maritime forces. These crafts will be used for various missions, including operations with carrier strike groups and surface action groups. Additionally, the squadron will introduce a new robotics warfare specialist rating to oversee and operate these systems.

The mission of USVRON Three is to provide the most powerful unmanned platforms in the maritime domain. The squadron will play a key role in establishing the knowledge needed to operate and maintain sUSV. It will develop tactics, techniques and procedures for small unmanned surface vessel (sUSV) operations and sustainment. USVRON Three’s motto is “Victory Through Ferocity.”

