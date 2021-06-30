U-blox releases explorer kits for high-precision indoor positioning

Leveraging Bluetooth direction finding technology, the solutions demonstrate sub-meter level position accuracy for a variety of industrial and consumer applications

U-blox has released two explorer kits for product developers to evaluate the potential of Bluetooth direction finding and high-precision indoor positioning. Designed for low power consumption, simple deployment, and low cost of ownership, the u-blox XPLR-AOA-1 and XPLR-AOA-2 explorer kits will test the technology’s capabilities to enable a variety of applications including access control, collision detection, smart appliances, indoor positioning and asset tracking.

Recognizing the growing demand for more accurate indoor positioning solutions, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) released Bluetooth direction finding, offering a major improvement over previous receiver signal strength indicator (RSSI)-based solutions.

Bluetooth direction finding makes it possible to determine the direction that radio signals travel from a mobile tag to one or several fixed anchor points. Using angle-of-arrival (AoA) technology, anchor points comprising an antenna array that is connected to a Bluetooth receiver can detect the direction, or angle, to the mobile tag, which transmits a Bluetooth signal. When a constellation of such multi-antenna anchors is deployed, AoA technology can be used to triangulate the precise location of a mobile device or tag.

The u-blox XPLR-AOA-1 and XPLR-AOA-2 explorer kits showcase one of the first complete Bluetooth-based tracking solutions – from the tag to the cloud – to reliably offer sub-meter-level accuracy in indoor environments.