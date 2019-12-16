Two new BeiDou satellites complete BDS-3 constellation

China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 15:22 on Dec. 16.

So far, 24 medium earth orbit (MEO) BDS-3 satellites have been successfully sent into space, and the deployment of the core BDS-3 constellation system has been completed, according to Yang Changfeng, chief designer of the BDS.

Launched on a Long March-3A carrier rocket, the two satellites entered preset orbit after a more than three hours of flight, according to XinhuaNet, China’s official news service.

The launch was the 321st mission for the Long March series carrier rockets and the 108th mission for the Long March-3A carrier rocket.

In June, China stated its plan to complete the BDS-3 constellation by 2020.