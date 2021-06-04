TRX Systems delivers NAVWAR threat mapping for foot soldiers

Electronic Warfare Kit enables dismounted soldiers to detect, map and mitigate the impact of navigational warfare (NAVWAR) attacks

TRX Systems, developer of NEON GPS-denied location solutions, has delivered the TRX Systems Dismount Electronic Warfare (EW) Kit prototype to the U.S. Army.

Developed for U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), the TRX EW Kit is designed to extend EW and signal intelligence for the dismounted warfighter.

The kit adds powerful new capabilities to the company’s NEON Personnel Tracker-MIL solution, expanding the integration between its NEON Location Service and ATAK application to better equip dismounted personnel for detection and mapping of jamming and spoofing attacks.

New NEON functionality includes:

Robust Interference Detection. Rapidly detects and geo-references NAVWAR threats including GPS jamming, repeating and spoofing.

NAVWAR Threat Mapping. Increases situational awareness by geo-referencing and mapping detected threats through integration with ATAK and EW platforms.

Reliable Dismount Location Data. Mitigates the impact of NAVWAR attacks by eliminating erroneous GPS inputs while continuing to deliver reliable location data to dismounted users.

Integration with NAVWAR Devices. Integrates threat data from Orolia Defense & Security BroadSense Nano and other devices already carried by warfighters to provide a fused NAVWAR threat indication.

The NEON Personnel Tracker Military (PT-MIL) uses a suite of patented algorithms that fuse GNSS, an inertial sensor, ultra-wideband (UWB) and other inputs to deliver reliable position data to dismounted personnel operating in the presence of compromised or intentionally denied GNSS signals.

With the new EW Kit functionality, warfighters will receive real-time situational awareness into jamming or spoofing threats at their immediate location and from other dismount personnel sharing data over the TAK network.

The EW Kit is integrated via soldier plug-ins, enabling threats discovered and mapped by dismounts to be fused into the overall NAVWAR threat picture.

“In today’s conflict zones, it’s becoming increasingly easy for adversaries to launch electronic attacks against GNSS systems using low-cost jammers built with readily available commercial technology,” said Carol Politi, president and CEO of TRX Systems. “The EW Kit developed in the RCCTO program provides dismount soldiers with clear insight into their NAVWAR environment by rapidly detecting and characterizing these NAVWAR attacks, and it mitigates the impact by eliminating compromised data from their position solution.”