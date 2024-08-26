TrustPoint secures SpaceWERX contract for complementary PNT

TrustPoint has secured two Direct-to-Phase II contracts from SpaceWERX, totaling $3.8 million, to advance its GPS-independent ground control segment and develop an advanced positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) security application. The application is designed to address critical challenges within the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and strengthen the United States’ national defense.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) processes. Their efforts focus on accelerating proposal-to-award timelines, expanding opportunities for small businesses and reducing bureaucratic overhead through continuous process improvements.

In 2018, the DAF introduced the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program to broaden its funds’ range of innovations. This initiative has paved the way for companies like TrustPoint to develop innovative capabilities contributing to national defense.

TrustPoint is developing a commercial GPS service using a C-Band low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. The system is designed to offer the high performance, security and availability required for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure and national security.