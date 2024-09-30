Trimble launches direct georeferencing solutions for UAV mapping

Trimble has introduced the APX RTX portfolio, a new line of direct georeferencing solutions designed for UAV mapping sensors. This system enables high-accuracy mapping across diverse environments, ideal for OEMs and UAV payload integrators.

At the core of the APX RTX portfolio is the Trimble CenterPoint RTX technology, which offers both real-time and post-mission direct georeferencing. This capability allows for centimeter-level accuracy without the need for base stations, making it compatible with various sensors, including cameras, lidar and hyperspectral mapping devices.

The system’s hardware features include a compact GNSS inertial unit that supports real-time positioning. Additionally, external inertial measurement unit (IMU) support is an option to enhance orientation accuracy. The portfolio also utilizes high-accuracy MEMs calibrated with Trimble Applanix SmartCal compensation technology to improve precision.

It is embedded with compact, survey-grade GNSS inertial hardware that delivers real-time positioning and highly accurate roll, pitch and heading measurements. It includes four variants for mapping at different flying heights and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), enabled through greater orientation accuracy.

The Trimble Applanix IN-Fusion+ multi-sensor aided inertial technology leverages Trimble ProPoint GNSS technology to offer consistent performance in various environments. The APX RTX portfolio offers the Trimble CenterPoint RTX Complete subscription to streamline workflows. This subscription combines real-time functionality with post-processing capabilities in POSPac UAV, eliminating the need for separate licenses or internet connections.