Trimble introduces next-generation 3D paving control platform

February 4, 2021  - By
Trimble has released the Trimble Roadworks 3D Paving Control Platform, a next-generation platform for 3D asphalt paving control systems.

According to the company, Trimble Roadworks is an accurate, automatic 3D screen control system that can improve paving productivity and rideability by directly referencing the design rather than a surface or stringline to minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns, and finish projects on time and under budget.

The Android-based application runs on the 10-inch touch screen Trimble TD520 display. Operators can personalize the interface to match their workflows, and configurable views make it easier to see the right perspective for maximum productivity, the company said.

The software uses components from Trimble Earthworks, which Trimble says increases the portability of the hardware. Users also can download other third-party applications that provide the operator with additional useful tools inside the cab.

“Trimble Roadworks is easy to learn and more accessible for many different types of contractors because it leverages the intuitive Trimble machine control interface and applies it to asphalt pavers,” said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Construction Specialty Solutions. “This platform also makes it possible to include Trimble’s industry-leading paving technology as part of a connected site ecosystem of solutions, which is valuable for complex infrastructure projects.”

In addition, using a Trimble SNM941 Connected Site Gateway, Trimble Roadworks allows the transfer of 3D designs from the office to the machine via the cloud so that the operator is always using the latest design.

Trimble Roadworks 3D Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Pavers is now available globally through the worldwide SITECH distribution channel.

